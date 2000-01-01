The month of Sawan, which
began on July 4, is no less
than a festival for devotees
of Lord Shiva.
One has to be quite wary during
this time, as your fasts and
prayers may not reach Lord Shiva
if you commit some mistakes.
Certain things need to be
abstained from during the
period of Sawan, to not earn
the ire of Lord Shiva.
Shiva devotees should not
consume meat or alcohol
during this time.
One should also avoid
eating garlic, onion and
eggplant in the month
of Sawan.
According to religious beliefs, no devotee should apply oil on their body in the month of Sawan.
Milk is offered to the Shivling as
part of the ritual of worshipping
Lord Shiva. One should not
consume milk during the
entirety of the month of Sawan.
Use of turmeric, ketki flower and tulsi leaves should not be used during worship of Lord Shiva.
Devotees should sleep on the
ground and not on the bed.
They should also avoid
sleeping during the day.
