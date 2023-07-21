Celebs
who went
bold at
manish malhotra’s show
Rakul Preet Singh and Shriya Saran arrived together at the venue.
Khushi Kapoor in an all=black outfit looked stunning.
Arjun Kapoor posed with his sister Anshula for the paps.
Nora Fatehi looks ravishing in this sizzling designer sari.
Kajol and her sister Tanishaa Mukerji looked jubilant at the red carpet.
Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn in this bralette top with a bodycon skirt.
Sonali Bendre opted for a classic pant-suit set.
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh turned showstoppers for the ace designer.
Diana Penty opted for a Black embroidered sharara set.