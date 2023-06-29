Eid-ul-Adha 2023
Bakrid Wishes
and Greetings
Muslims in India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, the Sultanate of Brunei, and other South Asian nations will celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on June 29, 2023.
Let's pray to Allah for a calm and prosperous life for you and your family. May Allah's blessings be with you always. I send you my warmest Eid ul Adha greetings!
Eid ul Adha Mubarak to
everyone! May this day be
full of joy, love, and
delicious cuisine.
Wish you and your family a happy and secure Eid. I pray that the Almighty may bless you and protect your family from harm.
No shadows to discourage you, only delights to surround you, and Allah himself to bless you, these are my wishes for you now, tomorrow, and every day. Happy Eid al-Adha!
Happy Eid to you and your
loved ones! May Allah
accept your offering and
grant you mercy.
May Allah and his Prophet's
teachings guide you
throughout your life. I hope you
and your family have a
peaceful, prosperous, and
joyous Eid ul Adha!
The most important lesson of
Eid ul Adha is the abolition of
selfishness among individuals.
May the teachings of Eid ul
Adha adorn your life today
and always!
In these days of Dhul Hijjah, may Allah accept all your worship and grant you all the blessings you seek. I hope you have a happy Eid!
