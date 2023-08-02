Benefits of beetroot juice
Producer: Navneet Vyasan
Beet juice may help lower your blood pressure.
According to a 2012 study, drinking beet juice boosts physical performance.
It may improve muscle power in people with heart failure.
Straight beet juice is low in calories and has virtually no fat.
Beets get their rich color from betalains, which works against some cancer cell lines.
Beets are a good source of potassium, a mineral and electrolyte.