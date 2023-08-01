benefits of drinking lemon water
Lemon water is simply the juice of lemons mixed with water.
Lemons are a rich source of vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant.
Lemon water contains very little protein, fat, carbohydrate, or sugar.
Vitamin C is also important for immune system function.
Some studies suggest that drinking lemon water may help treat kidney stones.
It can increase feelings of fullness and help with weight loss.
Lemons contain phytonutrients, which protect your body against disease.
Fruits and vegetables like lemons are important sources of potassium.