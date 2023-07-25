health benefits of spinach or palak
Producer: Navneet Vyasan
The leafy green is said to contain 250 milligrams of calcium per cup.
Magnesium in spinach is said to increase your metabolism,
Spinach is a good source of calcium, providing 99mg per 100g.
Spinach is a great source of iron, with 2.7mg per 100g.
Consumption of spinach can reduce arterial stiffness and central blood pressure.
Spinach contains vitamin K that aids in good bone health.
If you are planning to reduce your weight, then spinach is important for your diet.
The vitamin A found in spinach improves your eyesight.
Spinach helps reduce hypertension.