health benefits of spinach or palak

The leafy green is said to contain 250 milligrams of calcium per cup.

Magnesium in spinach is said to increase your metabolism,

Spinach is a good source of calcium, providing 99mg per 100g.

Spinach is a great source of iron, with 2.7mg per 100g.

Consumption of spinach can reduce arterial stiffness and central blood pressure.

Spinach contains vitamin K that aids in good bone health.

If you are planning to reduce your weight, then spinach is important for your diet.

The vitamin A found in spinach improves your eyesight.

Spinach helps reduce hypertension.