The practice of pranayama will enhance your respiratory efficiency improving your lung capacity and overall breathing patterns.
It can promote a sense of relaxation and lower down your stress and anxiety.
Pranayama stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system, inducing a sense of calmness and tranquility.
Pranayama helps regulate blood pressure and reduces the risk of heart attacks.
Pranayama improves circulation, enhancing vitality and overall well-being.
Practising pranayama boosts mental clarity, focus, and concentration, improving cognitive function.
Deep abdominal breathing in pranayama aids in digestion, supporting a healthy gastrointestinal system.
Regular pranayama practice strengthens the immune system, promoting overall health and vitality.
Controlled breathing techniques in pranayama promote better sleep and relaxation, improving overall sleep quality.
