Benefits Of Practising Pranayama
Practising pranayama enhances respiratory function, promoting healthy lung capacity and oxygenation of the body.
It reduces stress and
anxiety by activating the
relaxation response and
calming the mind.
Pranayama can boost the immune system, strengthening the body's natural defences against illnesses and diseases.
It has the ability to improve focus and concentration, enhancing mental clarity and cognitive performance.
After practising pranayama you will see an increase in energy levels and vitality, providing a natural boost to overall well-being.
It balances the autonomic
nervous system,
promoting a state of
equilibrium and stability.
Can fully enhance cardiovascular health, regulating blood pressure and improving heart function.
Detoxifies the body by aiding in the elimination of toxins and impurities.
This form of yoga promotes
better sleep quality, leading
to improved rest and
rejuvenation for the body
and mind.
