The Best Dressed Men At Manish Malhotra’s Show
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were the show toppers for Manish Malhotra’s bridal couture fashion show.
Ranveer Singh looked dapper walking the ramp dressed in Manish Malhotra couture.
Babil Khan always knows how to make a statement! (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Karan Tacker stole hearts in this white blazer look and the classic combination looked great on him.
Sooraj Pancholi exuded major fashion goals in an all-black ensemble.
Aditya Seal looked as handsome as always flanked by his beautiful wife by his side.
Arjun Kapoor was dressed to impress at MM’s grand fashion show.
Pavail Gulati was a vision in white and carried his ensemble with such grace!
Orhan Awatramani aka Orry looked chic and fantastic as always!