Best Indian Cities For Food Lovers
Lucknow: A city that is passionate about its food, Lucknow presents a flavoursome palette with their biriyanis as well as their variety of kebabs.
Delhi: Street food in the city boasts of a sprawling range including sweets, puri, chhole bhature, a variety of kebabs and tikki and chaat.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabadi biryani is famous throughout the nation. But other than that, boti kebab, mirchi ka salan, and lukhmi are also popular.
Mumbai: The infamous vadapav is the first thing in mind when you think about this city. But there is more. Dishes like kanda poha, baida roti, zunka bhakar just epitomize the food culture in Mumbai.
Alleppey: Those who want to try the classic Kerala cuisine, the various fish curries are a must-try for those spice-lovers. Head to the local toddy shops as well if you really want to feel the heat.
Amritsar: The land of faith and food! From sweet to savoury, fried to roasted - the city has a lot to offer. Amritsari kulcha, lassi, fish fry are all must-try dishes in the land of the Golden Temple.
Kolkata: The city is popular for the street food while being pocket friendly. From kathi rolls, biryani with potatoes, phuchkas to desserts like mishti doi, this city will not disappoint you.
Madurai: This southern city’s idlis which are as soft as the clouds, to the crispy golden dosas. For the non-vegetarians, mutton chukka and kothu porotta are some of the flavoursome dishes.
Jaipur: The mawa kachori, onion kachori and dal kachori are famous here. You can try these different types of kachoris with mouthwatering lassi and enjoy the flavours throughout the day.
