best places to spot tigers in india
India has around 3,000 tigers which makes up about 80% of the worlds tiger population!
Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand is said to have the highest number of them.
Founded in 1936 as Hailey National Park, Corbett is India’s oldest and most well-known National Park.
Ranthambore National Park is one of the best places to find tigers in India.
Bandhavgarh National Park is said to have around 60 tigers today.
Pench National Park, the inspiration for Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book, is another famous place.
Kanha Tiger Reserve is home to many of India’s renowned Bengal tigers.
Satpura National Park in Madhya Pradesh is said to have around 50 tigers.
Tigers in India are not as endangered now because of the efforts of conservationists.