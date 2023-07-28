Best Ways To Surprise Your Partner
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Try and plan a surprise weekend getaway to a romantic destination.
Organise a special date night with their favourite activities.
Prep for a candlelit dinner with your partners favourite dishes.
You can leave sweet love notes or messages around the house.
You can try arranging a surprise celebration with close friends and family.
Maybe gift them something they’ve been wanting for a while.
Plan a surprise outing to a place they’ve always wanted to visit.
You can try to create a scrapbook or photo album filled with memories.
Surprise them with a heartfelt gesture or act of kindness.