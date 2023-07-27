Bhumi Pednekar Steals the Show for Varun Balh at Icw 2023

Producer: Riya Ashok
At India Couture Week, Bhumi Pednekar strutted down the runway for designer Varun Bahl wearing a fishnet skirt and a bralette with gold hand embroidery.
In a gold dress that highlighted her midriff and showcased the ethereal allure of a free-flowing skirt, Pednekar enthralled spectators.
Varun Bahl’s Inner Bloom collection included the stunning 3D flowers that have come to represent his brand in handcrafted embroidery.
Bahl introduced youthful and jovial silhouettes on stage, giving the clothes a modern and fresh vibe. The embroideries imparted a wild grace to the designs with their elaborate intricacy.
“I have known Varun for 17 years and he never ceases to amaze me. I would love to wear this for a red carpet as the silhouettes is so beautiful, and would complement all our Indian body types, ” said Bhumi.