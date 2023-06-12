The birth control pill is among the most beneficial medical developments for women.
The pill’s availability as an affordable, secure, and reliable method of contraception has given women more control over their sexual life and reproductive health.
If you’re considering using the pill for the first time, you should be aware of the following things.
Using contraception is associated with later use of antidepressants and initial diagnoses of depression, especially in teenagers. Using hormonal contraceptives may have the adverse effect of depression.
Spotting is the most frequent side effect of birth control pills. Vaginal bleeding in between menstrual cycles is known as spotting. It can be avoided by taking the pill as directed.
Weight gain is usually listed as a potential side effect of birth control pills, yet research has not yet confirmed it. Birth control pill use has the potential to cause fluid retention or water weight.
Using birth control pills may result in incredibly light or nonexistent menstrual cycles. The hormones they contain are the reason behind this.
Studies have shown a correlation between the pill’s hormonal changes and an enlargement of the cornea in the eyes. This only suggests that your contact lenses may no longer fit well.
According to the Office on Women’s Health, using birth control pills may increase a person’s risk of blood clots and high blood pressure. There could be a heart attack or stroke as a result.