6 Things Women
Should Know

Before Using Birth
Control Pills

The birth control pill is among
the most beneficial medical
developments for women.

The pill’s availability as an
affordable, secure, and reliable
method of contraception has given
women more control over their
sexual life and reproductive health.

If you’re considering using
the pill for the first time,
you should be aware of
the following things.

Using contraception is associated
with later use of antidepressants
and initial diagnoses of depression,
especially in teenagers. Using
hormonal contraceptives may have
the adverse effect of depression.

Spotting is the most frequent side
effect of birth control pills. Vaginal
bleeding in between menstrual
cycles is known as spotting. It can
be avoided by taking the pill
as directed.

Weight gain is usually listed as
a potential side effect of birth
control pills, yet research has not
yet confirmed it. Birth control pill
use has the potential to cause
fluid retention or water weight.

Using birth control pills may
result in incredibly light or
nonexistent menstrual cycles.
The hormones they contain
are the reason behind this.

Studies have shown a correlation
between the pill’s hormonal changes
and an enlargement of the cornea in
the eyes. This only suggests that your
contact lenses may no longer fit well.

According to the Office on Women’s
Health, using birth control pills may
increase a person’s risk of blood
clots and high blood pressure.
There could be a heart attack
or stroke as a result.

