Bizarre
Food Customs
Around The World
We are not strangers
to bizarre food
combinations.
From ice-cream pakora to
pani puri mango, it seems
there is no end to deadly
food combos.
Well, did you know that there
are some bizarre food customs
too? Oh yes, there are. And, it
varies from country to country.
In many cultures, making noise
while eating food is considered to
be rude. However, in Japan, they
believe that making slurping noises
while having soups and noodles
increases the taste of the food.
In Thailand, using a fork is
considered rude. The people
here believe that a fork should
be used to push the food into
the spoon. And you can use the
spoon to eat your food.
The Middle East considers
eating with the left hand
inauspicious. As per belief, the
right hand should be used for
eating and doing good deeds.
They associate the left hand
with washing and bathing.
When people sit down for a
meal in South Korea, they
wait for the eldest person at
the table to eat first before
the others begin. This is
considered to be a mark of
respect for the elders.
While Italians may love
their cheese, do not try to
mix it with a seafood dish.
They consider it to be a
culinary disaster.
In China, believe it or not,
burping after a meal is
considered good. It shows
that the person has liked
and enjoyed the meal.
