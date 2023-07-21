Bollywood’s Fab Night At Manish Malhotra’s Show
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt pose together.
Designer Manish Malhotra joined the star pair after the show.
Deepika Padukone, too, was part of the show. She opted for a white sari.
Deepika is all set to feature in Project K, now titled Kalki 2898 AD.
Ranveer Singh even planted a kiss on her cheek in the middle of his walk.
Manish Malhotra is known for his impeccable taste for all things fashion.
Backstage photographs give us a glimpse into what went behind.
Janhvi Kapoor poses for the shutterbugs at before the event.
Tanishaa Mukerji and Kajol post for photographers in their Manish Malhotra outfits.