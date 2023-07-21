B’Town Divas Who Turned Heads at Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture Show
Producer: Riya Ashok Madayi
With Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt gives off pure Rani vibes as they steal the show for Manish Malhotra.
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt recently hit the runway at The Bridal Couture Show as Manish Malhotra’s showstoppers.
Alia Bhatt showcased her stunning walk on the runway while doing it with grace and style.
At designer Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture show, Deepika Padukone won hearts as a vision in white.
Janhvi dressed to the nines in a stunning ensemble that included a bralette top and matching bodycon skirt.
Kajol looked as lovely in a sequined Fuschia pink ombre saree and a satin strappy blouse.
Khushi Kapoor donned a dazzling black dress with long sheer sleeves, a tiny neckline, and tonnes of sequin embellishment.
Rakul Preet Singh wore a flared skirt with a checkered design and a cream-colored shirt embellished with flowers and sequins.
Nora Fatehi donned a sequined black saree that sparkled. She skilfully wore the saree around her while wearing a plunge-neck shirt.