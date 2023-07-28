Cake Flavours Every Foodie Should Try Out

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

 Chocolate is a classic and indulgent flavour that is a  favourite for all age groups.

 Vanilla is a timeless and versatile option for any occasion.

Red Velvet is a rich and visually appealing delight and tastes good too.

Lemon is an acquired taste but is a refreshing and tangy choice for summer.

 Carrot flavoured cakes are moist and goes well with with cream cheese frosting.

 Strawberry flavoured cakes are a sweet and fruity delight.

For coffee lovers this is the perfect flavour.  

If you want something unique go for coconut flavour, its tropical and luscious.

Black forest is a decadent combination of chocolate and cherrie