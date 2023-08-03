Celebrities Spotted at Gym Giving Major Mid-Week Energy
Producer: Riya Ashok
Bollywood star Rhea Chakraborty, who will play a gang boss in Roadies 19, was recently seen working out in Bandra.
The diva looked lovely as ever as she posed for pictures in a white crop top and black leggings.
Rhea, who accompanied her brother Showik Chakraborty, engaged in conversation with the paparazzi.
Tejaswi Prakash, an actor for television series, is very conscious of her fitness these days.
The actress recently went to Anshuka Yoga for a fulfilling workout day.
Tejaswi Prakash appeared in a sports bra and a lovely pink capri, and she looked just as stunning.
Karishma Tanna was spotted this morning in Mumbai visiting a gym.
Karishma had her hair in a lovely bun and was wearing a white tank top with black gym trousers.
She chatted around with the photographers while she cheerfully posed for shots.
