Chanakya
Niti: Signs That Indicate Financial Crisis At Home
Acharya Chanakya’s Chanakya Niti is a treasure trove of advice and strategies to lead a wholesome life.
He was an outstanding scholar, teacher, economist and strategist.
His teachings and strategies are still relevant today.
According to Chanakya, the following five signs indicate a looming financial crisis.
He believed that drying up of the Tulsi plant at home means a financial crisis is about to hit.
He believed that if there are conflicts and disturbances at home, a financial crisis is on its way.
If glass gets broken repeatedly, it could mean an unexpected financial loss in the near future.
Chanakya believed that if there’s no worship at home, an economic crisis is imminent.
He also believed that homes where elders are not respected, a financial crisis is not too far away.