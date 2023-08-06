Children’s Food Allergies: 5 Foods to Avoid

Producer:  Riya Ashok

Peanut allergies are regarded as dangerous since they can result in anaphylaxis. Some of the symptoms include shortness of breath, runny nose, nausea, diarrhoea, and vomiting.

Milk is a crucial component of a child’s diet that supports healthy growth, but milk is also a possible allergen, and some kids may experience allergic reactions.

The good news is that approximately 70% of children with egg allergies will gradually outgrow their sensitivity, which is caused by proteins in egg whites. 

Tree nut allergies should be addressed seriously because they can result in anaphylaxis. Some of the symptoms include a runny nose, an itchy, swollen throat, and cramping in the abdomen.

A child would be allergic to soy-based items if they experience any discomfort after eating tofu, soy milk, or soybeans.