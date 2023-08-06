Children’s Food Allergies: 5 Foods to Avoid

Producer: Riya Ashok
Peanut allergies are regarded as dangerous since they can result in anaphylaxis. Some of the symptoms include shortness of breath, runny nose, nausea, diarrhoea, and vomiting.
Milk is a crucial component of a child’s diet that supports healthy growth, but milk is also a possible allergen, and some kids may experience allergic reactions.
The good news is that approximately 70% of children with egg allergies will gradually outgrow their sensitivity, which is caused by proteins in egg whites.