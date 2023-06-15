6 Chilled Water Recipes To Fight Summertime Dehydration
Staying hydrated while improving the flavour of plain water is made possible by infused water.
In addition to offering a tasty substitute for sugary beverages, infused water has a number of advantages.
Increased water consumption is encouraged since the flavours make it more palatable.
Watermelon Lime Twist: Combine 2 cups of cubed watermelon, 1 lime, and a few fresh basil leaves. Before serving, allow it to sit in the refrigerator for at least two hours.
Apple Cinnamon Treat: Take 1 sliced apple and 2 cinnamon sticks to make an apple cinnamon treat. In the refrigerator, let it steep for a few hours or overnight.
Ginger Lemon Zest: To prepare this infused water, you'll need 1 lemon (sliced) and 1 tablespoon of freshly grated ginger. Before serving, give it at least an hour to infuse in the refrigerator.
Cucumber-Mint Refresher: Take 1 cucumber (sliced) and a handful of fresh mint leaves for the cucumber-mint refresher. Before enjoying, let it steep for a few hours in the refrigerator.
Pineapple-Coconut Infusion: Add 1 cup of pineapple chunks and 1/2 cup of unsweetened coconut shreds to a pitcher of water. For a few hours, let it steep in the refrigerator.
Berry Blast: Combine 1/2 cup of sliced strawberries, 1/2 cup of blueberries, 1/2 cup of raspberries, and a few fresh basil sprigs. In the refrigerator, let it steep for several hours or overnight.
