countries with most vegetarians
Producer: Navneet Vyasan
India is ranked first in this list with 38%.
Israel is ranked second with 13% of its population being vegetarians.
13% of Taiwan’s population observe a vegetarian diet.
Italy has one of the highest rates of vegetarianism in Europe at 10%.
Austria has a 9% vegetarianism rate and is increasing day by day.
Germany’s population is 9% vegetarian and they list environmental protection, animal abuse as the main reason.
It is now estimated that about 9% of the country’s population is vegetarian.