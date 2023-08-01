countries with most vegetarians

Producer:  Navneet Vyasan

India is ranked first in this list with 38%.

Israel is ranked second with 13% of its population being vegetarians. 

13% of Taiwan’s population observe a vegetarian diet.

Italy has one of the highest rates of vegetarianism in Europe at 10%.

Austria has a 9% vegetarianism rate and is increasing day by day.

Germany’s population is 9% vegetarian and they list environmental protection, animal abuse as the main reason.

