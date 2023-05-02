Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions For May 02, 2023

ARIES

If you have any responsibility pending at your end, you must go ahead and accomplish it. It’s overall a relaxed day, the energies seem to be more aligned.

TAURUS

Any deviation from the original
plan may lead to its redoing it.
Curiosity about something
might bother you.

GEMINI

A surprise maybe on the cards. Today is a busy day with a critical development. A secret of importance may get revealed.

CANCER

If you're angry about something just vent it out. Holding back your emotions may affect your health adversely. New opportunities at work may be seen from a distance. 

LEO

There is no substitute for your original thought. Try creating enough space in your mind before accepting something new. Something may inspire you to do things differently.

VIRGO

If you made a commitment you may have to stick to it too. Suggestions may come in for a project very close to your heart. Eat mindfully.

LIBRA

You may have to restart something that is still lying unfinished. An old friend may wish to reconnect.

SCORPIO

A casual effort might not give serious results especially as anticipated. Your sibling’s friend may motivate you. A day spent at the marketplace shall be fruitful.

SAGITTARIUS

A matter that you may have simply assumed might turn out to be true. Family shall remain a priority over work today. You may be able to resolve a complicated issue.

CAPRICORN

It's best to let go what you cannot change. Today it might be tricky to take a decision either for or against. A short trip may prove to be a good rejuvenation.

AQUARIUS

Someone at work may use your information, so be careful. A piece of good news is on the cards. 

PISCES

A heart to heart conversation shall resolve past issues. If you’re patient, the indication is to wait for some more time. Meditate.

