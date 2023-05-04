Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions For May 04, 2023

ARIES

Ignore if someone has been judging you unnecessarily. Keep your office work up to the mark as there may be random checks.

TAURUS

It’s time to execute your outing plans as socializing is on the cards. Today is the day to find joy in friendships and amongst people around you.

GEMINI

Make the most of today as the energies are completely aligned with what you are intending to accomplish. You may get a treat by the evening from someone special.

CANCER

If shopping is what you have
planned for yourself, you may find
yourself indulging in it. A domestic
help may create hindrances in
routine work. 

LEO

If you get a chance to collaborate,
you must take it up. A heated
argument at home may influence
your day. Let it pass.

VIRGO

If your work is getting stuck and you need to please someone’s ego, do it now. Long term planning will be beneficial. 

LIBRA

It’s a good day to spend some time with the siblings, at home or virtually. Work may get demanding and your contribution shall be reviewed. 

SCORPIO

Make a vow that you will never let your old passion die down. It’s time for you to revisit the same. The day has a progressive energy; whatever you start, you will be able to finish.

SAGITTARIUS

A call from far away or abroad
can make your day. Your current
relationship may need some
immediate answers. 

CAPRICORN

It’s a good day to begin some new
routine. A book or an article can
be inspirational. Something that
you were considering as lost may
be found.

AQUARIUS

Follow your instinct and keep a check on your negative emotions. The day has mixed results, but they are likely to be stable.

PISCES

A good suggestion will save a lot of precious time. You will now feel confident and convinced to take an awaited decision. Family will be on high priority.

