Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions For 27 April, 2023
If you’ve been going through any mental agony or stress, it shall now be dealt with properly.
TAURUS
ARIES
(April 20-May 20)
(APRIL 20 – MAY 20)
Temporary relationships are likely to get over now. Travel plans may be round the corner.
GEMINI
(MAY 21- JUNE 21)
A serious conversation with somebody in the senior management may bring in a lot of insight. A clumsy attitude may hamper daily routine.
CANCER
(JUNE 22- JULY 22)
Staying confident in these challenging times could help you get onto the other side soon. A romantic proposal may come your way.
LEO
(JULY 23- AUG 22)
A slight feeling of nervousness that
you had till now will also go away.
Indulging in too much outside food
is not recommended.
VIRGO
(AUG 23-SEP 22)
You are likely to have robust plans about the coming week. A new opportunity in your area of expertise can be expected soon.
LIBRA
(SEP 23 - OCT 23)
A different methodology can be adopted if things are not working your way. Cash flow is expected now.
SCORPIO
(OCT 24 – NOV 21)
If you're in a start-up, chances are that you will be managing the required finances. An old friend may drop in to revive some nostalgia.
SAGITTARIUS
(NOV 22 – DEC 21)
You may be in for some surprise,
either from your family or close ones.
Matrimonial alliances are likely to
come through and headed for a
summer wedding.
CAPRICORN
(DEC 22 – JAN 19)
Few old friends may be able to convince you for a partnership. Government officials may witness some challenging times and students have to put in some more hard work.
AQUARIUS
(JAN 20- FEB 18)
You may have to fight over some kind of an allegation. You
may have to control your habit
of overspending.
PISCES
(FEB 19 – MARCH 20)
You may have to sometimes revisit your foundation in order to course correct situations which are affecting you currently. Do not discuss everything with everyone.
