Astrological Predictions For 29 April, 2023

Horoscope Today:

If someone asks for a favour, you may choose to ignore.

ARIES

A lucrative offer might be coming your way. Must consider.

TAURUS

The investments you may have made in the past, shall now reap benefits.

GEMINI

An old friend may reappear in your life.

CANCER

Your family may not support you as much as you would’ve been expecting.

LEO

There are new opportunities on the horizon especially if you’re in the field of journalism.

VIRGO

Your desire to accomplish more than what you can manage, may at times leave you exhausted.

LIBRA

Your primary objective of making money on your terms might be accomplished successfully.

SCORPIO

You may receive a surprise gift from someone who cares about you genuinely.

SAGITTARIUS

A small objection or resistance may turn into a serious argument, hence avoid confrontations.

CAPRICORN

The stars indicate a swift movement in money matters.

AQUARIUS

Mother’s last minute advice may be relevant and timely.

PISCES

