If someone asks for a favour, you may choose to ignore.
A lucrative offer might be coming your way. Must consider.
The investments you may have made in the past, shall now reap benefits.
An old friend may reappear in your life.
Your family may not support you as much as you would’ve been expecting.
There are new opportunities on the horizon especially if you’re in the field of journalism.
Your desire to accomplish more than what you can manage, may at times leave you exhausted.
Your primary objective of making money on your terms might be accomplished successfully.
You may receive a surprise gift from someone who cares about you genuinely.
A small objection or resistance may turn into a serious argument, hence avoid confrontations.
The stars indicate a swift movement in money matters.
Mother’s last minute advice may be relevant and timely.