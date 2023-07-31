Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

Debunking 5 Myths About Sexual Health

Sexual health is a crucial aspect of overall well-being, but there are many misconceptions and myths surrounding it.

Everybody has encountered a few sex myths, particularly when they were teenagers.

Unfortunately, some myths may endure well into adulthood and have an impact on how we view our sexual relationships.

Here are some of the most common myths.

You can’t get pregnant ‘ifs’

Some of the most confusing myths revolve around unprotected sex during your menstrual cycle, peeing after sex or any form of unprotected sex could result in pregnancy. It is important to note that there is a possibility of pregnancy if a penis is in a vagina and ejaculates semen there, regardless of where or when that occurs.

The bigger the better!

The penis has no bearing on in terms of desirability or functioning. The ability to offer and receive pleasure or your sexual performance are not associated with the size of the penis. 

Masturbation is bad for you

Many studies have highlighted the health benefits of masturbation like released sexual tension, eased menstrual cramps, and, most importantly a roadmap to understand your bod’s and sexual preferences.

Consent is just about sex

Consent is to honour and respect the body and personal space of others and to allow people to make their own decisions regarding how they want to be loved and shown affection.

Having HPV as a man is no big deal

Whether a man has sex with other men or women, he should inform his partners if he discovers that he may have HPV. In addition to pharynx and anal cancer, HPV can also cause cervical cancer. 