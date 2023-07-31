Debunking 5 Myths About Sexual Health

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
Some of the most confusing myths revolve around unprotected sex during your menstrual cycle, peeing after sex or any form of unprotected sex could result in pregnancy. It is important to note that there is a possibility of pregnancy if a penis is in a vagina and ejaculates semen there, regardless of where or when that occurs.
The penis has no bearing on in terms of desirability or functioning. The ability to offer and receive pleasure or your sexual performance are not associated with the size of the penis.
Many studies have highlighted the health benefits of masturbation like released sexual tension, eased menstrual cramps, and, most importantly a roadmap to understand your bod’s and sexual preferences.
Consent is to honour and respect the body and personal space of others and to allow people to make their own decisions regarding how they want to be loved and shown affection.
Whether a man has sex with other men or women, he should inform his partners if he discovers that he may have HPV. In addition to pharynx and anal cancer, HPV can also cause cervical cancer.