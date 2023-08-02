Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Manuj Yadav

Dinner with a View: World’s Highest Restaurants

The Standard, New York City, US

Located in High Line hotel, the restaurant bar is on the 18th floor of the 17m tall building.

Area 31, Miami, US

Situated on the 16th floor of the Kimpton Epic hotel, it is named after Fishing Area 31, from where they get their sustainable seafood.

 AER, Mumbai, India

The open-air lounge bar is at the Four Seasons Hotel. It is on the 34th floor of the 150m tall building.

The Eagle’s Nest, Berchtesgaden, Germany

Originally constructed as a 50th birthday present for Adolf Hitler, the building sits 1,834m high in the Bavarian Alps.

Le Jules Verne, Paris, France

Housed inside the Eiffel Tower, the chic restaurant is perched at 125m.

The View Restaurant & Lounge, New York City, US

The revolving rooftop restaurant is in the Marriott Marquis hotel, on the 48th floor.

Duck & Waffle, London, England

Located on the 40th storey of the 230m Heron Tower, it was opened in 2012.

New York Bar, Tokyo, Japan

It featured in Sofia Coppola’s film Lost in Translation. The restaurant is on the 52nd floor of the Park Hyatt.

Ce La Vi, Singapore

The upscale restaurant is on the 57th floor of the Marina Bay Sands hotel.

Lavo Italian, Singapore

The Italian-American restaurant is on the 57th floor of the Marina Bay Sands hotel.

Images sourced from lovefood.com