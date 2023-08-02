Dinner with a View: World’s Highest Restaurants

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Manuj Yadav
Located in High Line hotel, the restaurant bar is on the 18th floor of the 17m tall building.
Situated on the 16th floor of the Kimpton Epic hotel, it is named after Fishing Area 31, from where they get their sustainable seafood.
The open-air lounge bar is at the Four Seasons Hotel. It is on the 34th floor of the 150m tall building.
Originally constructed as a 50th birthday present for Adolf Hitler, the building sits 1,834m high in the Bavarian Alps.
Housed inside the Eiffel Tower, the chic restaurant is perched at 125m.
The revolving rooftop restaurant is in the Marriott Marquis hotel, on the 48th floor.
Located on the 40th storey of the 230m Heron Tower, it was opened in 2012.
It featured in Sofia Coppola’s film Lost in Translation. The restaurant is on the 52nd floor of the Park Hyatt.
The upscale restaurant is on the 57th floor of the Marina Bay Sands hotel.
The Italian-American restaurant is on the 57th floor of the Marina Bay Sands hotel.
Images sourced from lovefood.com