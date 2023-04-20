Meghalaya is a land of misty mountains, beautiful waterfalls, and lush green hills.
While the region is charming all year round, there’s something truly magical about summers here.
You can enjoy trekking in the peaceful hills or try tasty local foods.
Meghalaya’s capital city, Shillong, is called ‘Scotland of the East’ because of its beautiful hills and waterfalls. It is known for its culture, music and traditional food of the Khasi people.
Cherrapunji is famous for being the wettest place on earth. Tourists can discover the breath-taking waterfalls, lime and sandstone caves and unique bridges made of living roots.
Mawlynnong, chosen as the cleanest village in Asia, provides a peaceful atmosphere. You can savour organic cuisine, admire the traditional crafts, and engage with the welcoming locals.
Umiam Lake is a famous location for adventure enthusiasts and water sports lovers, offering awe-inspiring sights of the hills and lush surroundings.
Nongpoh’s appealing climate and green landscapes make it an attractive destination. Visitors can discover the vibrant markets and try local cuisine.
Summer is the best time to visit Tura for outdoor activities like trekking, camping, and wildlife watching. Visitors can also witness local festivals and cultural events during summers.