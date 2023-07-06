Ditch Sugar By Switching
To These Healthy Substitutes
Say goodbye to sugar and start including raw honey instead. It is the best natural sweetener.
Maple syrup, with its rich and unique flavour, is a good alternative.
Unrefined coconut sugar, with its low glycemic index, is a much better option than regular sugar
You can incorporate sweetness to your recipes by using dates in mashed form or by cutting them into small pieces.
Stevia is a natural sweet, zero-calorie sweetener that is fast emerging as a sugar alternative.
Sugar alcohols are sweeteners without the calories. They do not have an effect on sugar levels.
Another great natural sweetener is monk fruit, which can easily replace sugar.
Unsulphured molasses, that is a by-product of the sugar-refining process, is rich in several minerals.
Ripe fruit purees like bananas, apples, and pears, can easily be used while baking.