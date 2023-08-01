Divas Who Sported Scintillating Bralettes At ICW’23
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Starting off with Kiara, she channeled her inner Barbie with this fantastic look.
Bhumi Pednekar sizzled in a Gold Bralette and skirt for Varun Bahl.
Janhvi Kapoor was a vision as she sported Gaurav Gupta couture.
Ananya Panday’s lace bralette was simply stunning.
Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in this magnificent attire.
Disha Patani loves to flaunt a good bralette and this time she upped the ante decked in Jolly J couture.
Sakshi Shivdasani exuded some celestial grace in this pristine white ensemble and the bralette was simply fantastic.
