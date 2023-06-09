For centuries it has been
believed that planting a
cactus inside your house
can be extremely unlucky for you.
The spikey thorns on a cactus are known to attract negative and ill energy which can affect you and your family.
At the same time in a lot of cultures it is believed that a cactus plant can protect your from the evil thus planting it indoors can break the guard.
In Feng Shui, these plants
have a "sharp" and
"negative" energy that can
disrupt the flow of positivity
at home.
Traditionalists are of the belief that a cactus plant will invariably derail your growth and vitality.
Many folklores have a narrative about cactus bringing a family bad omen which is why not many people buy them.
However, it must be noted that these beliefs are not scientifically proven and do not hold much accountability.
These beliefs have stemmed out of age-old belief systems and traditional folklores.
If you are someone who is not keen on believing them then you should go according to your personal choices.