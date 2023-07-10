Fresh fruits are commonly consumed during fasting periods. You can have a variety of fruits such as watermelon, muskmelon, mangoes, bananas, pomegranates, and any other seasonal fruits.
Milk and milk-based products like yogurt, buttermilk, and cottage cheese (paneer) are commonly consumed during fasting. They provide essential nutrients and help keep you hydrated.
Nuts and dry fruits like almonds, cashews, raisins, dates, and walnuts are good sources of energy and can be included in your diet during Sawan Somwar.
Regular table salt is usually avoided during fasting. Instead, rock salt (sendha namak) is used as a substitute in cooking and seasoning your meals.
It is advisable to avoid meat, fish, eggs, and other non-vegetarian products during Sawan Somwar.
It’s generally recommended to avoid spicy and oily foods during fasting as they can cause discomfort and heaviness. Instead, opt for light and easily digestible meals.
Foods containing additives, preservatives, and artificial sweeteners should be avoided. Similarly, carbonated beverages and caffeinated drinks should be limited.