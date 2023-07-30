Popular tourist spots in east india
Darjeeling is home to jaw-dropping scenery, mesmerising sunrises and untouched beauty.
Kolkata is a 350-year-old metropolis on India’s Eastern Coast
Konark’s Sun Temple is among India’s great historic temples.
Gaya is among Buddhism’s holiest sites with extreme historic significance.
Bhubaneshwar is home to Bindu Sarovara Lake, the Udayagiri and Khandagiri Caves.
If it is untouched natural beauty you are looking for then Shillong is your place.
Arunachal Pradesh is the largest of the Seven Sister States of Northeast India by area.
Agartala is the capital city of Tripura and is home to structures that date back to the 9th century.