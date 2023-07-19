Producer: Priyanka Das
Easy Masala Okra Recipe You Can Try at Home
Bhindi, okra, lady’s finger – it may be known by different namrs but is a common vegetable in almost all Indian households.
However, there are some who do not like this vegetable.
Here’s a lip-smacking delicious recipe for okra that will be liked by all.
Follow this simple recipe to prepare Punjabi-style bhindi masala at home.
First, chop all the veggies. Then, fry the okra lightly and keep them aside.
Now fry the onions with the spices and ginger-garlic paste. Add the tomatoes in sometime.
When the mixture is well cooked, add the fried okra and let it all cook for around 5 minutes.
Serve the masala okra with hot roti or parantha.