Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

Easy Masala Okra Recipe You Can Try at Home

Bhindi, okra, lady’s finger – it may be known by different namrs but is a common vegetable in almost all Indian households.

However, there are some who do not like this vegetable.

Here’s a lip-smacking delicious recipe for okra that will be liked by all.

Follow this simple recipe to prepare Punjabi-style bhindi masala at home.

Follow this simple recipe to prepare Punjabi-style bhindi masala at home.

First, chop all the veggies. Then, fry the okra lightly and keep them aside.

Now fry the onions with the spices and ginger-garlic paste. Add the tomatoes in sometime.

When the mixture is well cooked, add the fried okra and let it all cook for around 5 minutes.

Serve the masala okra with hot roti or parantha.