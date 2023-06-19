Easy Mehendi Designs for Eid al-Adha

Eid al-Adha, known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the two biggest festivals in Islam; the other being Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.
It is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar.
The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has announced that the first day of Dhul Hijjah will be June 19, 2023. Therefore, Eid-ul-Adha will be on June 28, 2023.
India has not officially announced the day, but it is likely to be celebrated on June 29 this year.
Muslims are expecting to sight the crescent moon post evening or maghrib prayers today on June 19. If the crescent moon is not sighted today, the festival will be celebrated on June 30.
Eid al-Adha commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ishmael (Ismael) as an act of obedience to Allah.
Just before Ibrahim was about to sacrifice his son, Allah provided him with a ram as a substitute.
In remembrance of this event, Muslims all over the world sacrifice an animal, usually a sheep or goat, on the day of Eid al-Adha.
The meat from the sacrifice is divided into three parts: one for the family, one for friends and neighbors, and one for the poor and needy.