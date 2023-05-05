How Will Today's Lunar Eclipse Affect You
The Scorpio lunar eclipse, which will occur today on May 5, is a powerful astrological event that could have a significant impact on your zodiac sign.
During a lunar eclipse, the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the Moon and causing it to turn a reddish or coppery colour.
A Scorpio lunar eclipse refers to a lunar eclipse that occurs when the Moon is in that particular zodiac sign.
Therefore, a lunar eclipse in Scorpio is believed to amplify these qualities and bring about significant changes in our lives.
If you are a Scorpio, Taurus, Leo, or Aquarius, you are likely to feel the effects of this lunar eclipse more strongly than other signs.
As a Scorpio, this event could bring about a powerful transformation in your life, particularly in the areas of your career and relationships.
Taureans may also feel the impact of this lunar eclipse in the area of relationships, particularly with regard to family and home life. This is a good time to reflect on what you truly value.
For Leos, the Scorpio lunar
eclipse may bring about a
powerful shift in your creative
expression or your relationship
with children. This could be a time
of inspiration and transformation.
Aquarius may feel the effects of this lunar eclipse in the area of friendships and community. You may find yourself letting go of old relationships or social groups that no longer serve you.