Father’s Day 2023: Celebrity Fathers & Sons
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most prolific duos of Bollywood.
South megastar Chiranjeevi and his superstar son Ram Charan never fail to impress the fans with their presence on and off the screen.
Dharmendra's sons Sunny and Bobby Deol both made a mark in the industry, like their father.
Style aficionado Jackie Shroff's son Tiger Shroff is one of Bollywood's fittest stars ever.
Rakesh Roshan rose from being an actor to a director. His son Hrithik Roshan is a superstar in his own right.
Mammootty may be a larger-than-life image onscreen but for his son Dalquer Salmaan, he is the simplest man at heart.
Nagajurna and Naga Chaitanya were seen playing onscreen father-son in director Kalyan Krishna Kurasala's Bangarraju.
The legacy of one of the biggest stars in the history of Telugu cinema, N.T. Rama Rao, was carried forward by Nandamuri Harikrishna and then his son Jr. NTR.
Rishi Kapoor was a legend. His son Ranbir Kapoor is a mega star of the current generation.
