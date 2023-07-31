Five Tips for Keeping Blood Sugar Levels During Monsoons
Producer: Riya Ashok
Maintain the health of your feet. There could be negative consequences from even a little cut.
Be mindful of your eyes.Keep your hands clean at all times and refrain from touching your eyes to prevent eye infections.
The key is to stay hydrated. Patients with diabetes need to make sure they are drinking adequate water.
Regular exercise lowers blood sugar and improves insulin sensitivity, which makes it possible to control diabetes at home.
Eat a good meal. This time of year, diabetics should be cautious about their nutritional decisions.