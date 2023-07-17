Food Items To Boost Your Child’s Growth

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
Dairy products like milk, yoghurt, and cheese are extremely beneficial for growing children. Calcium and phosphorus are two important minerals in milk.
Eggs are excellent for growing children, owing to their high overall protein content. They are also rich in vitamin B, which is essential for brain development and function.
Oatmeal is regarded as one of the best breakfast foods for providing your children with the much-needed energy boost for the day ahead.
Broccoli is one of the best vegetable sources of calcium, which is an essential nutrient for growing children because it promotes peak vision and protects cells from damage.