Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

Food Items To Boost Your Child’s Growth

One of the most important things for a healthy and growing child is a nutritious and balanced diet.

Children have high energy levels as well as nutrient requirements that differ from those in adults.

Their body requires a lot of specific vitamins and minerals during the growth stage for proper development.

Fast food and many ready-made meals do not provide the essential nutrients that kids require.

If you also have been struggling with the choice of food for your child, here are items you can add to their diet for better growth.

Dairy products like milk, yoghurt, and cheese are extremely beneficial for growing children. Calcium and phosphorus are two important minerals in milk.

Eggs are excellent for growing children, owing to their high overall protein content. They are also rich in vitamin B, which is essential for brain development and function.

Oatmeal is regarded as one of the best breakfast foods for providing your children with the much-needed energy boost for the day ahead.

Broccoli is one of the best vegetable sources of calcium, which is an essential nutrient for growing children because it promotes peak vision and protects cells from damage.