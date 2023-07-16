Foods For Better Prostate Health
Lycopene in tomatoes reduces risk of prostate cancer.
Lycopene is an antioxidant, meaning it protects cells from damage
Broccoli has complex compounds which can protect you from cancer.
More cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage can help too.
Xanthine derivatives in green tea can reduce possibilities of cancer.
Beans, peanuts, and lentils contain phytoestrogens which reduces risk of cancer by 20%.
Research says soy is more effective when eaten along with other cancer-fighting foods.
Like green tea, pomegranates are a rich source of antioxidants.