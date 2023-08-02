Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

Foods to Consume During Pregnancy

The sheer bliss of bringing a new life into this world is a feeling only a mom-to-be can best understand. Pregnant women need to pay special attention to their diet during this 9-month-long journey. 

Beans, lentils, chickpeas, peas, and soybeans are some of the greatest sources of iron, especially for vegetarians. These are also a good source of folate, magnesium, and potassium.

Spinach and kale are rich in antioxidants as well as vitamins, and iron. One cup of cooked kale contains around 1 mg of iron, while spinach contains 6.4 mg of iron per cup. 

Broccoli is enriched with several nutrients that are beneficial in pregnancy. This exotic veggie not only increases the iron intake but also contains a hefty amount of vitamin C, which helps in iron absorption.

Pumpkin seeds are a tasty, portable snack that is high in iron as well as Vitamin K, zinc, and manganese. They are also the best sources of magnesium.

If you are a non-vegetarian, you can include chicken, fish and lamb or goat meat in your diet to increase your iron intake. These are extremely nutritious and high in iron. These are also high in protein and rich in vitamins, copper, and selenium.

Poha, which is popularly called flattened rice, may be transformed into a healthy snack by adding chopped vegetables like carrots, tomatoes, onions, beans, or roasted peanuts to it. 

Boiled eggs are a fantastic snack for any time of the day. These will give you immediate satiation for your appetite, as well as the much-needed energy and nutrients. Besides being a great source of protein, they also have choline that helps the baby’s brain development. 

A yoghurt smoothie is an excellent option if you’re in the mood for something cold and refreshing. You may experiment with various flavours based on your cravings.