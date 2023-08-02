Foods to Consume During Pregnancy

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
The sheer bliss of bringing a new life into this world is a feeling only a mom-to-be can best understand. Pregnant women need to pay special attention to their diet during this 9-month-long journey.
Beans, lentils, chickpeas, peas, and soybeans are some of the greatest sources of iron, especially for vegetarians. These are also a good source of folate, magnesium, and potassium.
Broccoli is enriched with several nutrients that are beneficial in pregnancy. This exotic veggie not only increases the iron intake but also contains a hefty amount of vitamin C, which helps in iron absorption.
If you are a non-vegetarian, you can include chicken, fish and lamb or goat meat in your diet to increase your iron intake. These are extremely nutritious and high in iron. These are also high in protein and rich in vitamins, copper, and selenium.
Boiled eggs are a fantastic snack for any time of the day. These will give you immediate satiation for your appetite, as well as the much-needed energy and nutrients. Besides being a great source of protein, they also have choline that helps the baby’s brain development.