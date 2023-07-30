Friendship Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes & Messages

People may need a lot of friends to feel special but having you by my side alone makes me feel like I’m on top of the world. Happy International Day of Friendship to you!
In a world full of earthly pleasures, I still look to you because friendship gives meaning and context to life. Happy International Day of Friendship, my dear!
It’s hard to find someone who will stay with you in your hard times, someone who will help you rise up again after you fall. Fortunately for me, that person is you! You are a rare gem, my friend!
Dear friend, thank you for always appreciating me. Friends like you stay in the heart forever and their memories never fade away. Happy International Day of Friendship, dear best friend!
“Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.” – Anais Nin
“Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything.”– Muhammad Ali
“My definition of a friend is somebody who adores you even though they know the things you’re most ashamed of.” – Jodie Foster
“Don’t make friends who are comfortable to be with. Make friends who will force you to lever yourself up.”– Thomas J. Watson
“Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you; spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life.” – Amy Poehler