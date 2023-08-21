Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Date, Time, Rituals

Producer: Nibandh Vinod
Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune.
It is a 10-day festival that will be celebrated from September 19 to September 28 this year.
According to Drikpanchang, the Chaturthi Tithi begins at 12:39 PM on September 18 and ends at 01:43 PM on September 19.
The auspicious time to install the Lord Ganesha idol is during the Madhyahna Muhurat, which is from 11:01 AM to 01:28 PM on September 19.
Anant Chaturdashi Puja Muhurat will begin at 06:12 AM and will end at 06:49 PM.
The puja ritual involves bathing the idol, offering prayers, and making offerings of food and flowers. The
The main part of the puja is the aarti, which is a fire ritual performed to honour the gods.
The puja is concluded with the offering of prasad, which is a sweet dish that has been blessed by the gods.
Ganesh Chaturthi is a time to sing bhajans and kirtans in praise of Lord Ganesha.
You can visit a Ganesha pandal to offer your prayers to Lord Ganesha and to enjoy the festivities.