Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Date, Time, Rituals

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. 

It is a 10-day festival that will be celebrated from September 19 to September 28 this year. 

According to Drikpanchang, the Chaturthi Tithi begins at 12:39 PM on September 18 and ends at 01:43 PM on September 19. 

The auspicious time to install the Lord Ganesha idol is during the Madhyahna Muhurat, which is from 11:01 AM to 01:28 PM on September 19. 

Anant Chaturdashi Puja Muhurat will begin at 06:12 AM and will end at 06:49 PM.

The puja ritual involves bathing the idol, offering prayers, and making offerings of food and flowers. The 

The main part of the puja is the aarti, which is a fire ritual performed to honour the gods. 

The puja is concluded with the offering of prasad, which is a sweet dish that has been blessed by the gods.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a time to sing bhajans and kirtans in praise of Lord Ganesha. 

You can visit a Ganesha pandal to offer your prayers to Lord Ganesha and to enjoy the festivities.