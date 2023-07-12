goa’s stunning beauty in pictures
The vibrant Latin Quarters retain an old-world charm.
Goa’s colonial past has left behind stunning European architecture.
Goa is also home to numerous Hindu temples, the most famous being Shri Mangeshi Temple.
Fort Aguada in Goa offers great views of the Sinquerim Beach.
The Basilica of Bom Jesus is a historic Catholic basilica located in Goa.
The Anjuna Market is a must visit if you’re in Goa on a Wednesday.
Cabo de Rama beach is
one of the most scenic beaches in Goa.
The Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church is a popular spot.
You can also choose to relax by the beach in the numerous shacks at the shore.