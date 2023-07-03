Guru Purnima Today: Quotes and Greetings
Guru Purnima is a festival celebrated to honour and express gratitude towards one’s spiritual and academic teachers.
Gautam Buddha’s teachings highlight the importance of finding a spiritual guide or guru who can show the way to enlightenment.
“Do not blindly believe what others say. See for yourself what brings contentment, clarity, and peace. That is the path you should follow.”
“A jug fills drop by drop.”
“No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path.”
“Every experience, no matter how bad it seems, holds within it a blessing of some kind. The goal is to find it.”
“Do not dwell in the past, Do not dream of the future, Concentrate the mind on the present moment.”
“Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship.”
“If you light a lamp for somebody, it will also brighten your path.”