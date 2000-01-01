Harmful Effects of Drinking Coconut Water
People who are allergic to nuts may experience an allergic reaction to the protein tropomyosin contained in coconut water.
Some brands of packaged coconut water could include extra sugar or artificial flavours.
Coconut water contains natural carbohydrates, which have the ability to increase your blood sugar levels.
Excessive use of coconut water might cause an electrolyte imbalance in the body.
Like any other diuretic, excessive drinking of coconut water can cause frequent urination, which can cause dehydration.
Drinking coconut water while taking blood pressure medication may cause your blood pressure to fall dangerously low.
In certain situations, excessive coconut water drinking may cause kidney issues.
Since coconut water only has a little quantity of sodium, the necessary salt level may not be increased.
Drinking coconut water prior to a surgery could raise your blood potassium levels and interfere with the anaesthesia.
