Health Benefits Of Vitamin A
Vitamin A plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy vision, especially in low light conditions.
It is also essential for healthy vision in children, and deficiency can lead to blindness or poor vision.
It promotes healthy hair and nails, helping to prevent hair loss and brittle nails.
Vitamin A supports healthy skin and helps to prevent dry, flaky skin and acne.
It plays a role in regulating gene expression, helping to maintain healthy cell differentiation and function.
Vitamin A is an important antioxidant that helps to prevent cell damage caused by free radicals, reducing the risk of chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease.
It promotes healthy reproduction and growth, including fetal development during pregnancy.
Vitamin A is essential for bone growth and development, helping to maintain strong and healthy bones.
It supports a strong immune system by helping to develop and maintain healthy skin and mucous membranes that act as barriers against infections.
