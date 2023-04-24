Tea contains an excessive amount of caffeine. Overindulging in caffeine can lead to adverse effects on the body, such as triggering headaches and causing muscle tension.
Pregnant women should be cautious about consuming excessive amounts of tea. It can lead to complications such as miscarriage or premature birth.
Excessive consumption of tea can also cause sleep problems. Lack of sleep can lead to problems like mental stress, dark circles, and anxiety.
Excessive consumption of tea is also harmful to the intestines. It raises the risk of intestinal damage due to which there may be a problem with digestion.
People often consume tea first thing in the morning, even on an empty stomach. This should be avoided, as the metabolism process slows down. This can cause gas and stomach irritation.