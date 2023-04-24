Health Hazards Of Excess

Tea Consumption

In India, the majority of people are addicted to tea.

Our morning seems incomplete if we don’t have tea in the first place.

We have made it a habit to consume this drink, be it at any time of the day.

Do you know excessive tea consumption can lead to severe health problems?

Bad effect on mental health:

Tea contains an excessive amount of caffeine. Overindulging in caffeine can lead to adverse effects on the body, such as triggering headaches and causing muscle tension.

Harmful for pregnant women:

Pregnant women should be cautious about consuming excessive amounts of tea. It can lead to complications such as miscarriage or premature birth.

Difficulty in sleeping:

Excessive consumption of tea can also cause sleep problems. Lack of sleep can lead to problems like mental stress, dark circles, and anxiety.

+ + +

+
+
+

Harmful for the intestines:

Excessive consumption of tea is also harmful to the intestines. It raises the risk of intestinal damage due to which there may be a problem with digestion. 

+ + +

+
+
+

Acidity:

People often consume tea first thing in the morning, even on an empty stomach. This should be avoided, as the metabolism process slows down. This can cause gas and stomach irritation.

Liked What You Saw?
View More

More